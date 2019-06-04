A man was shot early Saturday morning at a Phoenix Motel 6 and died in a room, Phoenix police say.

Phoenix PD said they responded to a call of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. to the motel located near Indian School Road and Black Canyon Highway.

When police arrived, they were directed to a room where they found Sean Bartnick, 37, unresponsive with gunshot wounds, police said.

Bartnick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A group of unknown people were spotted leaving the scene shortly after the shooting, according to police.

Police are asking for help from the public to find a dark colored, 4-door sedan that may have been involved.

If you have any information on the case, contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.