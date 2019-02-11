A victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was robbed at gunpoint in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The man, who was not identified, told officers that two men confronted him in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street around 12:15 p.m. and demanded his cell phone and wallet.

The man told the suspects that he did not have any of those items and one of the suspects allegedly shot him.

The suspects fled with the victim's duffle bag.

The victim could not provide a viable suspect description.

A search was conducted, but the suspects were not found.

The investigation is ongoing.

