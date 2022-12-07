Argument leads to shooting in downtown Phoenix, police say

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting on 2nd Ave., close to Fillmore Street. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said one man had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in downtown Phoenix Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened on 2nd Avenue near Fillmore Street.

According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation revealed that before the shooting, there had been a verbal confrontation between the victim and another man.

The suspect who allegedly shot the victim left the area before police arrived but later returned and was detained by police.

Police said more information about the shooting would be released later Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

