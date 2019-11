A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting occurred in Phoenix on Saturday.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was expected to survive his injuries after the shooting near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Team 12's Colleen Sikora was told that the man was found shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting is still on the loose. A motive was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.