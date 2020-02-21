PHOENIX — A man was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a truck at a gas station, Phoenix police said.

On Feb. 16, 2020 around 10:30 p.m., a man was at a business near 28th Ave. and Peoria Dr. next to a gas pump in front of the suspect's truck, according to authorities. The man and the suspect, an unidentified man, exchanged words, and then he went inside the store.

Afterward, the suspect drove a white truck around the store and pulled up next to the victim's truck, officials said. As the man walked out of the store into the parking lot, police said the suspect intentionally struck the victim with his truck.

Authorities added that the man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Courtesy Phoenix PD

