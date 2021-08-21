Man seriously injured after being assaulted, hit by car on ASU's campus

The suspects drove off after hitting a man with their car in Tempe, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are investigating an assault and hit-and-run that left one man with serious injuries in Tempe on Saturday.

Around 2 a.m., a man was walking down the street near College Avenue and University Drive on Arizona State University's Tempe campus when he got into an argument with people in a car.

Tempe police said three of the suspects got out of the car and hit the man, causing him to fall in the street.

The suspects got back into the car and ran over the man as they left the scene, police said.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, officials said. The suspect's car was described as black, 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department.

