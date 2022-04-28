Man sentenced to 15 years for RV chase through Chandler

Arnold Serrano, 32, struck multiple cars with an RV during a police chase in Chandler last summer.

The defendant responsible for an RV crash that severely injured other motorists in Chandler has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Arnold J. Serrano, 32, received his punishment Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court after pleading guilty to charges related to a chaotic crash last summer near Frye and Dobson roads.

Chandler police said Serrano refused to exit an RV parked in front of a mobile home and proceeded to drive the vehicle at high rates of speed through the city.

One officer fired multiple shots at the RV in an attempt to subdue Serrano.

The police chase ended in a catastrophic crash that injured several people. Some of the injured victims have filed financial claims against the city of Chandler, arguing the crash could have been avoided if police officers had handled the situation differently.

Court records show Serrano pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, vehicle theft, and burglary. After serving his prison sentence, Serrano will be placed on supervised probation.

