Man sentenced after MLB manager's stolen World Series rings were recovered in Phoenix

A man has been sentenced to five years in jail after pawning the MLB manager's belongings.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man was sentenced to five years in prison after confessing to having possession and selling a former MLB player and manager's championship, all-star and college Hall of Fame rings, according to a statement released by the state Attorney General's office.

Indians manager Terry Francona returned to his Tucson-area home after the 2019 MLB season and discovered he had six rings stolen from him, according to the AG's office..

Jamey Estep, 35, had two MLB World Series Championship rings, three MLB All-Star rings, and one college Hall of Fame ring. He initially denied possessing the rings but later said he bought them for $400 from a friend and sold them to a memorabilia collector in Phoenix, according to the AG's office.

Detectives tracked the two World Series rings to the Phoenix memorabilia collector who was attempting to sell them. After following multiple investigative leads, detectives eventually traced the rings back to Estep, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Estep pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in stolen property with a stipulated prison sentence of five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, according to officials.

Francona 's three MLB All-Star rings have not been recovered.