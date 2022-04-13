Man sentenced 8 years for trafficking over 130K fentanyl pills in Arizona

Vidal Sillas-Burgos, 36, was responsible for overseeing the transportation of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.

PHOENIX — A man accused of orchestrating a drug trafficking operation in Arizona has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies.

Vidal Sillas-Burgos, aka Guero, was sentenced in Maricopa County Superior Court last week after he admitted to transporting dangerous drugs throughout the Valley.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, police spent 18 months investigating a drug ring involving Sillas-Burgos. Authorities ended up recovering more than 130,000 fentanyl pills, 147 pounds of methamphetamine, and $61,000 in illegal drug proceeds.

Sillas-Burgos was responsible for directing others in the distribution of the illegal narcotics and oversaw the collection of drug proceeds, DEA said.

The defendant was indicted by a grand jury in June 2021 before accepting a plea deal last month.

