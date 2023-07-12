Valley home invasion suspect sentenced to prison for murder

Michael Warner was one of multiple suspects arrested in 2019 for a deadly home invasion in north Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The last known suspect associated with a Phoenix home invasion in 2019 that killed a 50-year-old man and his dogs has been sentenced to prison.

Michael F. Warner, 50, was sentenced earlier this week to 25 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Warner was one of multiple suspects arrested following the death of 50-year-old Travis Dunham on Jan. 8, 2019.

According to court records filed in 2019, Warner conspired with Matthew Zawacky and others to execute a home invasion at the victim's home near North Valley Parkway and Casino Avenue.

Upon entry, the group ordered Dunham to the ground and restrained him. At least three other residents were home at the time. Records show Zawacky reportedly shot and killed two dogs inside the home.

Dunham was able to break free from his restraints and fired a shot at Zawacky before he was fatally shot. The suspects then fled the scene, leaving behind a blood trail.

Zawacky was sentenced earlier this year to a lengthy prison term.

Oscar Aguirre, one of the other suspects, is also serving a 25-year prison sentence for his role in the home invasion.

