69-year-old man killed in west Phoenix shooting

Marino Lopez Serrano, 69, was found dead in front of a home near Indian School Road and 51st Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on the driveway of a west Phoenix home on Sunday.

Marino Lopez Serrano, 69, was found dead in front of a home near Indian School Road and 51st Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

There is no suspect information.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police. You can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish, if you wish to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.