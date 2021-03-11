Police investigating man's death in west Phoenix

Phoenix police encourage anyone with information about the homicide to contact them.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed Wednesday morning near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officers found the victim suffering from obvious signs of trauma at about 8:20 a.m. and was pronounced deceased by on-site paramedics.

Police did not disclose the victim's identity nor the manner in which he died. No suspects have been publicly identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the case can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.