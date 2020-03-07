x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

crime

Man killed in south Phoenix shooting

A 19-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — A man was found dead after responding to a shooting Thursday night in south Phoenix.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound outside a business near 19th and Southern avenues.

Phoenix police identified the victim as 19-year-old Carlos Garcia.

Police were responding to a shooting when the victim was found. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded and pronounced the man dead.

Phoenix detectives are working to identify a suspect description and the motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting and Garcia's death can call police (602)262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

RELATED: Suspect in string of Valley armed robberies shot, killed by armed bystander, police say

RELATED: Vanessa Guillen killed with hammer and her body mutilated, affidavit says

RELATED: Phoenix police release body cam video of shooting that left 1 officer dead, 2 wounded