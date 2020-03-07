Man killed in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man was found dead after responding to a shooting Thursday night in south Phoenix.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound outside a business near 19th and Southern avenues.
Phoenix police identified the victim as 19-year-old Carlos Garcia.
Police were responding to a shooting when the victim was found. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded and pronounced the man dead.
Phoenix detectives are working to identify a suspect description and the motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting and Garcia's death can call police (602)262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.