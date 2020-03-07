Man killed in south Phoenix shooting

A 19-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

PHOENIX — A man was found dead after responding to a shooting Thursday night in south Phoenix.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound outside a business near 19th and Southern avenues.

Phoenix police identified the victim as 19-year-old Carlos Garcia.

Police were responding to a shooting when the victim was found. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded and pronounced the man dead.

Phoenix detectives are working to identify a suspect description and the motive.