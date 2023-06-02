Man killed in shooting at Phoenix gas station, suspect in custody

The Phoenix Police Department said a man was shot and killed in West Phoenix Monday evening.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened Monday night before 8:30 p.m., near 35 Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police said the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was detained by officers at the scene of the shooting, police said.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

