PHOENIX — A 23-year-old man died after a shooting in Phoenix Friday night and a suspect is on the loose, police say.

Officers responded to the scene on Hazelwood Street, south of Camleback and the I-17, around 10 p.m. Friday night and located a man in front of a residence with gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The suspect, who fled the area on foot, is described as a man in his early 20s, 5'6" with black hair.

Phoenix Police Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

