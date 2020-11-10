Lake Havasu man killed by SWAT members after exchange of gunfire

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — A man was shot and killed by SWAT members in Lake Havasu City Saturday night, the Lake Havasu City Police Department said.

Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office reportedly responded to a welfare check after they got calls about a man who was possibly suicidal. The deputies reportedly received more calls while they were dispatching that the man shot at neighbors, but the neighbors were able to get away uninjured.

The man reportedly shot at deputies as well when they arrived at the scene.

SWAT was then activated to respond to the scene, police said. The man then exchanged gunfire with SWAT members after they arrived on the scene.

The man was later located inside the home, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, which police said is a common protocol for this type of incident.

The identity of the man or the officers placed on leave has not been released by police.