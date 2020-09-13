Man killed at Phoenix motel by unknown suspect

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the shooter of this incident.

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed while on the balcony of a motel around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officials said.

Agustin Bustamonte, 54, was on the balcony of a motel in the area of 8100 North Black Canyon Access when an unknown man shot him. The suspect fled before police arrived, investigators said.

Phoenix Fire personnel transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.