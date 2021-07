The shooting occurred at the Imperial Apartments in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in a Phoenix apartment Monday morning.

Phoenix police responded to a call about a shooting at the Imperial Apartments on 20th St. near E Roosevelt St. around 11 a.m. Officials said the victim was shot by another man inside of an apartment unit.

Authorities said they were investigating to find out what led up to the shooting.

Up to Speed