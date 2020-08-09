Man in vehicle shot at in Phoenix, crashes vehicle

Police say the victim said he was parked when a man on foot shot at him. He then drove away and got in a collision.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police investigating after officers responded to a shots fired call that resulted in non-life threatening injuries and then a car crash.

Police say officers responded near 47th Avenue and Wahalla Lane and located a man with a non-life threatening injury. The man told police he was in a vehicle parked with other occupants when a man on foot shot at him.

The victim said he drove away and crash with another vehicle. Other occupants in the vehicle fled the area before police arrived.

The person in the other vehicle struck was not injured police say.