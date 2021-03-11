Man in critical condition after being shot outside north Phoenix motel

The victim, who was not identified, reportedly got into a dispute with the suspect before being shot, according to police.

PHOENIX — A man was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after a fight outside a Phoenix motel escalated into a shooting.

Police were called out to the parking lot of a motel near Bell Road and I-17 around 7:10 p.m. for a shooting. The victim, who was not identified, reportedly got into a dispute with the suspect before being shot.

The suspect fled the scene and officers are actively searching for them, but police could not provide a description.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

