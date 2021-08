The shooting occurred in the area of 9th Street and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after he was shot in Phoenix Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 9:15 a.m., Phoenix Police said the man was shot while he was in his vehicle in the area of Bell Road and 9th Street.

The suspects fled the scene, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

