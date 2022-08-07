2 hospitalized after fight involving hatchet and hammers in west Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police said the incident started when two men got into a heated argument near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Two men were hospitalized Friday night after a fight involving hatchets and hammers in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police said the incident started when two men got into a heated argument near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a hatchet-style weapon and hit the other man in the head, police said.

Officers said friends of the victim retaliated by hitting the suspect with hammers and other objects. Police said the group ran from the area before officers arrived.

Police said both the victim and suspect were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said this is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.