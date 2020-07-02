PEORIA, Ariz — A man is accused of allegedly hiding in his ex-wife’s car and attacking her in Peoria.

Newly released court documents say the victim was driving back home from work last March when police say 30-year-old Adrian Collazo ambushed her from the backseat and tried to strangle her.

Collazo allegedly said “you’re going to die today” as he attacked.

The victim struggled with Collazo as the car continued to roll forward near Loop 101 and Union Hills Drive. Several witnesses saw what was happening and rushed to help.

Collazo fled on foot until he was arrested.

The victim suffered scratches and bruises but was okay.

