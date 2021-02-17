Man given 3 life prison sentences for deadly 2018 shooting at Globe bar

On November 11, 2018, police say Sterling Hunt walked into Jammerz Bar near Ash Street with a handgun and began firing at patrons.

GLOBE, Ariz. — The man convicted of shooting four people, killing three of them, at a busy Globe bar in 2018 was handed three life prison sentences, police said Tuesday.

On November 11, 2018, police say Sterling Hunt, 24, walked into Jammerz Bar near Ash Street with a handgun and began firing at patrons.

The shooting killed three people and left another woman with serious injuries.

Police say Hunt was playing pool with the victims before the deadly shooting.

The life sentences were part of a plea deal so Hunt could avoid the death penalty.