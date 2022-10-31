Man found shot to death inside crashed car in west Phoenix, suspect still at large

Phoenix police say preliminary information indicates the shooting took place behind a business on the northwest corner of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in west Phoenix.

Police said just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived, police said they found Leonel Pineda-Valdez in the driver seat of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Phoenix police say preliminary information indicates the shooting took place behind a business on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Authorities say after the shooting, Pineda-Valdez drove away and crashed into a nearby fence.

Police say the suspect is still at large. If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.