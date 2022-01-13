Man found shot in parked car; Phoenix police searching for suspects

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Peoria Avenue and 28th Drive, police said. The call reported someone bleeding inside of a vehicle.

PHOENIX — A man shot inside a parked car is prompting a search for suspects in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Peoria Avenue and 28th Drive around 10 p.m. on Jan. 12, police said. The call reported someone bleeding inside of a vehicle.

Police found the man at the scene and transported him to a local hospital, the department said. The victim was later pronounced dead and has yet to be identified.

Detectives are working to learn more about the events leading up to the shooting, officers said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.