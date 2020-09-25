Man found shot dead after Phoenix accident, police searching for vehicle of interest

Larry Milligan was found after officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Phoenix. He was found with a gunshot wound.

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed in Phoenix and police are searching for a vehicle that may be related to the shooting.

The Phoenix Police Department said 39-year-old Larry Milligan was found after officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near 7th Avenue and Gibson Lane around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Milligan was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found that he had sustained a gunshot wound, the department said.

He was the only person in the vehicle. Police believe Milligan sustained the gunshot wound while driving.

Investigators found surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest that may be related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).