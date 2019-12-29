PHOENIX — Police are looking for possible suspects after a 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday evening.

Police say officers responded to a residence near Indian School Road and 75th Avenue for reports of shots fired and a victim in the street.

Officers found the victim in the street when they arrived. Fire personnel transported the him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say there is evidence of illegal drug activity related to the shooting but there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or to remain anonymous call SILENT WITNESS at 480-WITNESS.