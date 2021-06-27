x
Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix

The shooting suspect remained on the scene and police believe the shooting was the result of an argument.
PHOENIX — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting in Phoenix early Sunday morning, police said. 

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police believe a confrontation between the victim and another man escalated to a physical fight and shooting. 

The shooting suspect stayed on the scene and talked to police, officials said. The area will be restricted for some time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 news for more updates. 

