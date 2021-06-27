Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting in Phoenix early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police believe a confrontation between the victim and another man escalated to a physical fight and shooting.
The shooting suspect stayed on the scene and talked to police, officials said. The area will be restricted for some time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 news for more updates.
