Man found dead with 'obvious signs of trauma' in Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police said that the man was found near 36th Avenue and Van Buren Street during a welfare check.

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after Phoenix police found a man dead with "obvious signs of trauma" during a welfare check.

Officers were called to the area near 36th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Monday for reports of a person lying in an alleyway. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the man's death. At this time, authorities have not released the man's identity, or any further details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

