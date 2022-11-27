Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix

He was found inside the car in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday afternoon.

PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police are currently in the area searching for evidence and any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the silent witness line at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.