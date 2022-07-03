Man found dead in backyard of Phoenix home after birthday party

Officers were called out to a home near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday when the residents found the victim.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a partygoer who was found shot in the backyard of a Phoenix home.

Officers were called out to a home near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday when the residents found the victim.

The man, only identified as a person in his mid-30s, was at a birthday party hosted at the home the night before. When everyone woke up, they found him with a gunshot wound in the yard, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but later died.

Investigators say they have some leads on a possible suspect but haven’t released a description yet.

Police will release more information as new developments come out.

