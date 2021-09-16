Man found dead in home after argument with family, Tucson police say

Billy Joe Sandoval Juarez, 54, was found dead Wednesday afternoon inside his home with multiple bullet holes through the front of his house.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson man was killed inside his home after an altercation with a family member, according to officials.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tucson police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 600 block of West Glenn Street, according to a department release.

When officers arrived they found the victim, 54-year-old Billy Joe Sandoval Juarez, dead and multiple bullet holes in the front of his home, Tucson police said.

Police said Juarez and a family member got into a confrontation, according to released documents.

After the shooting, the involved family member -- who is an adult male -- walked next door until he was contacted and interviewed by police, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to call 88-CRIME.