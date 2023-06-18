Man fatally stabbed in Gilbert parking lot

Police said that the stabbing happened in a parking lot near Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue overnight on Sunday.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A man has died after a stabbing in a Gilbert parking lot overnight on Sunday, Gilbert police said.

Officers were called to the area of Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue, and found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived. Police believe that the man was stabbed after an altercation with an unidentified man.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police did not identify the deceased.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

