Man on drugs shoots mother, himself in Glendale apartment

Authorities said friends called the man's mother to the apartment after he was acting "erratic".

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after her son shot her and himself while using drugs in a Glendale apartment Sunday, authorities said.

The Glendale Police Department said the man was in his apartment on Oregon Avenue using drugs and acting "erratic" just after 3 a.m. Police said friends called the man's mother to the apartment.

The man began arguing with his mother and fired off a gun several times, police said. Both he and his mother were struck by the gunfire.

The mother was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The man was found on foot by officers taken into custody. He was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.