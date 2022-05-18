Police looking for person of interest in Phoenix shooting that left man dead

The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in the death of a 57-year-old man in west Phoenix last month.

On April 26, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. for "unknown trouble" near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, they found Kent Ellsworth with obvious signs of trauma, police said. He later died from his injuries.

Police are looking for the driver of an older model BMW with a temporary plate, missing a hood and passenger side headlight, who may have information related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked the contact the Phoenix PD, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish) if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000. Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

