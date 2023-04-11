Phoenix man dies in police custody, officers launching a 'criminal investigation'

Police said that the man had been acting erratic, taking property, and throwing himself to the ground before the arrest.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man who died in police custody Monday morning.

The medical examiner's office is working to determine the cause of death, the Phoenix Police Department said. The actions of the officers involved are under an "internal and criminal investigation."

Officers were called to a neighborhood near 65th Avenue and Cocopah Street for reports of a possible theft. Witnesses told police that a man had been seen "acting erratic," walking into an open garage, grabbing property and "throwing himself to the ground."

When officers arrived, they found the man laying face down in a front yard. Police allegedly took a "metal object" from his hands, and handcuffed him. It was then that police called the Phoenix Fire Department to assess the man's condition.

When paramedics arrived, the handcuffs were taken off and the man was brought to a hospital where he died.

Police have not identified the man, or the officers involved at this time.

