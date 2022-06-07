Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

Brandon Badger, 47, was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim was later identified as 47-year-old Brandon Badger. He was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

