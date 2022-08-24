Man shot to death after forcing his way into ex-girlfriend's home in West Phoenix, police say

The man was identified as 19-year-old Kimoni Wilson, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man died following a shooting in West Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police responded to the call at a home in the area of 113th Drive and Indian School Road around 6:45 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a man and a woman who directed officers to Kimoni Wilson.

Detectives learned that Wilson was the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner and that he forced his way inside the house and got in a physical fight with another man.

Police say Wilson then used a gun he found inside the home to hit the man. During the struggle, the man was able to get ahold of the gun and shoot Wilson.

Wilson was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police said the man who shot Wilson was released, and charges will be submitted for review at the end of the investigation.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.