Man dies following Christmas Eve shooting in Phoenix

Police said the man died several days after being shot on Christmas Eve.

PHOENIX — A man has died following a shooting on Christmas Eve, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:13 p.m. behind a business near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders, was hospitalized in critical condition before police announced on Dec. 28 that he had died.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the police department or report information to Silent Witness.

