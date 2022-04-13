1 man dead, another injured after shooting in west Phoenix

On arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

PHOENIX — One man is dead following a shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday night.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 9 p.m. in the area of 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

On arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound and later pronounced him deceased at the scene, according to police.

A second call was received from a nearby hospital that reported a second gunshot victim walked in. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 news for more updates.

