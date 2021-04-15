Man dies after shooting at Wild Horse Pass Casino garage

Gila River Police responded to the area around 2 a.m. and heard gunshots from the parking structure.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An overnight shooting inside the Gila River Hotels & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass parking garage left one man dead.

When officers reached the third floor, police say they saw a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and another man shooting at a woman who was running away.

Police say the officers immediately starting shooting at the suspect who then fired back, but no one was hurt in the exchange.

After a short chase, police arrested the suspect.

The woman and two officers involved were not injured.