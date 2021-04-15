Man dies after shooting at Wild Horse Pass Casino garage

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An overnight shooting inside the Gila River Hotels & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass parking garage left one man dead.
Gila River Police responded to the area around 2 a.m. and heard gunshots from the parking structure.
When officers reached the third floor, police say they saw a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and another man shooting at a woman who was running away.
Police say the officers immediately starting shooting at the suspect who then fired back, but no one was hurt in the exchange.
After a short chase, police arrested the suspect.
The woman and two officers involved were not injured.
Investigators believe that the suspect and two victims knew each other before the incident and are not from the Gila River Indian Community.