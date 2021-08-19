Man dies after intervening in a dispute at Tempe store

The argument began when the suspect Henry Quarles, 23, felt store employees disrespected his girlfriend, according to police.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is dead after intervening in a dispute at a store on Tuesday in Tempe.

Around 8:45 p.m., Tempe police responded to a person shot in his ribs near West 5th Street, according to officials.

The officers began chest compressions until Tempe Fire Medical Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation where he soon died, according to police.

The argument began when the suspect Henry Quarles, 23, felt store employees disrespected his girlfriend, according to police.

The manager tried to get Quarles and the girlfriend to leave the store, but when they didn't, he grabbed a baseball bat from behind the counter and walked toward the suspect and his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Quarles reached into a bag he was carrying and pulled out a handgun, court documents say.

The shooting victim saw the gun and wrestled Quarles to the ground, but when he was able to get up, Quarles fired his weapon, grabbed water and left the store, according to the court documents.

The identity of the victim was not released by authorities.

Quarles fled the scene before the police arrived but was picked up near 6th Street and Margo Drive when police said he fit the description from the store surveillance, according to authorities.

Quarles has been booked and processed at Maricopa County Jail and his bond is set for $100,000.