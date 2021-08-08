Man dies after being found shot in car in Phoenix

Two off-duty officers found the man in his car, shot.

PHOENIX — A 47-year-old man in Phoenix has died after he was found shot in his car early Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 1:50 a.m., two off-duty Phoenix Police officers in uniform were approached by witness reporting someone shot while in a car in the area of 9500 W. Camelback Road.

The man, identified as Arthur S. Parra, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officials are investigating the incident.

