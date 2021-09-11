Man dies after being found shot in car crash in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. — One man is dead after he was found shot in a single-vehicle collision in Peoria Friday night.
Officers from the Peoria Police Department said they responded to a single-car crash on west Northern Avenue around 11:42 p.m.
Police said the driver of the car had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injury, officials said. Police are investigating the incident.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.