Crime

Man dies after being found shot in car crash in Peoria

A man died from a gunshot wound while in the hospital, officials said.
PEORIA, Ariz. — One man is dead after he was found shot in a single-vehicle collision in Peoria Friday night. 

Officers from the Peoria Police Department said they responded to a single-car crash on west Northern Avenue around 11:42 p.m.

Police said the driver of the car had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injury, officials said. Police are investigating the incident. 

