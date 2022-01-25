Man dies after found lying in Peoria street with gunshot wounds, police say

Emergency crews rendered aid to the victim and he was transported to the hospital but did not survive, officials said.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police are searching for answers after officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 4:11 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 78th Drive and Sweetwater Avenue. The caller reported they heard a gunshot and saw a man lying in the street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews rendered aid to the victim and he was transported to the hospital but did not survive, officials said.

During their investigation, Peoria police obtained surveillance video from the neighborhood. The video showed a white SUV pulling a trailer, with a gray passenger car on the trailer, which is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim’s car was traveling just a few feet behind the suspect’s vehicle before the vehicles moved out of sight of the camera, police said.

If anyone has additional information on the suspect or suspects’ vehicle, they are asked to call the Peoria Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

