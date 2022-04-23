1 man dead, suspect in custody after north Phoenix shooting

The 34-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One man died in a shooting in north Phoenix Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls about shots fired around 2 p.m. in the area of 13600 North 35th Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police located a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who died from his injuries on the scene.

The investigation led to 19-year-old Joseph Macias, who was later taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Get Up to Speed