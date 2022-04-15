Man dead after stabbing in central Phoenix

Police responded to a stabbing in the area of 2nd Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

PHOENIX — A man has died after a stabbing in central Phoenix Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 2nd Avenue and Jackson Street, Phoenix police said.

The victim, later identified as 47-year-old David Dotter, was located on the scene suffering from stab wounds, police said.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his wounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

