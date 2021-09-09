Man dead after being shot during argument between neighbors, police say

The man was in his early 60s and was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, the Tempe Police Department said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man in his early 60s is dead after being shot by one of his neighbors in Tempe, the city's police department said.

Police responded to a residence near the intersection of East Southern Avenue and South Los Feliz Drive, the Tempe Police Department said. They located the man with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

An initial investigation into the incident found that the man was shot after a dispute or altercation with his neighbor, detectives said. Officers canvassed the area and found that no one else was injured.

The department said that there is no threat to the public and that "all parties are accounted for involved in the altercation." No other details about possible suspects were released by the department.

The investigation is ongoing. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News