Man dead, investigation underway after 5-vehicle collision on Camelback road

Authorities suspect impairment may have had a factor to play in the fatal crash, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Police officers are investigating a multi-vehicle fatal collision that happened early Sunday morning in which impairment may be involved, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers arrived to the scene after getting reports of a serious vehicle collision around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the department said. Officers found five vehicles to be involved.

A white Acura sedan was traveling southbound on 27th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at a red light and collided into a blue Chrysler sedan that was eastbound on Camelback Road, police said. Three other vehicles were struck by the white Acura sedan after it continued to travel south after the initial collision.

The passenger of the white Acura sedan was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. The driver of the white Acura sedan was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and officers suspect he was impaired at the time of the collision.

The drivers of the other four vehicles were uninjured and had no passengers with them, police said.